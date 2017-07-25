McConnell Sets Vote on Healthcare, Brady Sets Tax Reform Timing

The Senate will hold a long-awaited vote July 25 to begin debate on legislation intended to repeal a majority of the Affordable Care Act, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced during floor remarks July 24.



"The only way we'll have an opportunity to consider ideas is if senators are allowed to offer and debate them," McConnell said. "That means voting to begin the open amendment process. That means voting to kick off a robust debate where senators from all parties can represent the views of their constituents."