Conference Committee Focus of 'Skinny Repeal' Plan

Senators were poised to begin a "vote-a-rama" the evening of July 27 to consider numerous amendments to the American Health Care Act (AHCA, H.R. 1628), one of which could be a so-called "skinny repeal" effort designed to strip off portions of the Affordable Care Act as a way to get the measure to a conference with House lawmakers.



Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., told reporters July 27 that he doesn't believe senators are as focused on the substance of the bill "as they are on this being a lifeline to get to conference." He added, "That's the only purpose in this," he said.