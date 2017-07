Freedom Caucus Members Fail to Eliminate CBO Scorers

House lawmakers rejected legislation offered by members of the Freedom Caucus to slash funding for the Congressional Budget Office and eliminate its data analysis division, which produces scoring estimates for tax and spending legislation.



In a 116 to 309 vote, the House rejected an amendment by Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., to eliminate 88 CBO jobs because he finds that the agency's predictions are often "far off the mark."