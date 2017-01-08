White House Presses Senate to Vote on Healthcare

Despite indications that a bipartisan agreement to reform the Affordable Care Act may surface, the White House made clear July 30 that it will keep pressing Senate Republicans to repeal the law.



White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said that the administration doesn't want the Senate to address any other legislative priorities until it resolves and votes again on healthcare legislation. "They need to stay, they need to work, they need to pass something," Mulvaney said July 30 on CNN's State of the Union.