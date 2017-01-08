Eversheds Sutherland SALT Shaker: July 2017 Digest

Read our July 2017 posts on stateandlocaltax.com or read each article by clicking on the title. For the latest coverage and commentary on state and local tax developments delivered directly to your phone, download the latest version of the Eversheds Sutherland SALT Shaker app.

FEATURED PUBLICATIONS

Eversheds Sutherland SALT Scoreboard Publication - Second Quarter 2017

Eversheds Sutherland SALT releases the sixth edition of its SALT Scoreboard, a quarterly publication that tracks significant state tax litigation and controversy developments. This edition of the SALT Scoreboard also includes observations regarding beverage tax issues and California’s documentary transfer tax.

Eversheds Sutherland SALT releases the sixth edition of its SALT Scoreboard, a quarterly publication that tracks significant state tax litigation and controversy developments. This edition of the SALT Scoreboard also includes observations regarding beverage tax issues and California’s documentary transfer tax. Imposing Documentary Transfer Taxes in California after Ardmore

Rarely does a subject as mundane as a documentary transfer tax become worthy of its own article. However, the June 29, 2017, decision of the California Supreme Court in 926 North Ardmore Avenue LLC v. County of Los Angeles is a worthy exception. Read this Law360 article by Eversheds Sutherland (US) attorneys Eric Coffill, Robert Merten and Nicholas Kump, which discusses three criteria that must be met in order for California’s documentary transfer tax to be imposed; background on the state’s Documentary Transfer Tax Act; The California Supreme Court’s ruling in North Ardmore v. County of Los Angeles; what’s to come.

Rarely does a subject as mundane as a documentary transfer tax become worthy of its own article. However, the June 29, 2017, decision of the California Supreme Court in 926 North Ardmore Avenue LLC v. County of Los Angeles is a worthy exception. Read this Law360 article by Eversheds Sutherland (US) attorneys Eric Coffill, Robert Merten and Nicholas Kump, which discusses three criteria that must be met in order for California’s documentary transfer tax to be imposed; background on the state’s Documentary Transfer Tax Act; The California Supreme Court’s ruling in North Ardmore v. County of Los Angeles; what’s to come. A Pinch of SALT: Taxes, Fees and "Something Else": California's Morning Star Decision

On April 6, the Third District California Court of Appeal decided Morning Star Packing Company v. California Air Resources Board, which challenged the state’s cap-and-trade auction process as an unconstitutional tax. View this latest edition of A Pinch of SALT, by Eversheds Sutherland (US) attorneys Eric Coffill and Robert Merten, which discusses background on the California cap-and-trade case; the Morning Star opinion; what’s next?

Our SALT Team has continued to be active in presenting on dynamic, hot topics in state and local tax around the country. We have an ongoing involvement with various tax, state tax and industry-specific organizations and interest groups. Learn more about past and upcoming events.