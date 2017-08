GOP Not Aligned With Bannon Tax Hike

Top Republicans are dismissing a reported proposal from White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to raise the top individual income tax rate to more than 40 percent.



Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures July 30, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., said that the tax reform guidelines the president released earlier in the year fit in with congressional Republicans' goals more than does Bannon's proposal to increase the highest rate to 44 percent.