IRS Issues Guidance on Electronic Access to Tax Court Docket

In a chief counsel notice (CC-2017-008), the IRS issued guidelines for providing Justice Department Tax Division appellate attorneys with access to the Tax Court's electronic docket records for cases on appeal.Chief Counsel personnel must add the chief of the appellate section of the tax division to each new case on appeal. Once listed as one of the respondent's counsel on the docket sheet for the appellate case, the chief can, in turn, add the assigned appellate section docket attorney to the case, the notice stated.