Billions Uncollected in Employer Discrepancy Cases, TIGTA Says

The IRS is leaving uncollected billions of dollars in potential underreported employment and federal income tax because it is not working on most of the cases, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report released July 31.



"The IRS's method of allocating resources to discrepancy cases hinders its ability to reduce the billions of dollars that are owed but are not assessed or collected, known as the tax gap," said Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George in a statement accompanying the report.