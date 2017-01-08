Trump Administration Pushes Aggressive Tax Reform Timeline

With the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act seemingly stalled, two Trump administration officials said July 31 that they'll take a different approach on tax reform that includes pushing for an aggressive timeline while engaging grassroots organizations earlier in the process.



The expectation is that the House and Senate will return to regular order to hold hearings and markups on tax reform legislation after Labor Day, followed by House passage in October and Senate passage in November, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said at a tax reform panel in Washington hosted jointly by conservative groups Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners.