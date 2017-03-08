Scaramucci to Pay Taxes on Gains from Skybridge Sale

Anthony Scaramucci, the erstwhile White House communications director forced out of the post July 31, will pay taxes on the gain from the pending sale of his controlling interest in SkyBridge Capital, according to his attorney.



"Mr. Scaramucci is going to pay the capital gains taxes once the sale goes through," Elliot S. Berke of Berke Farah LLP said in a statement to CNN, first reported August 1. "There was never an attempt to game the system - it was simply to adhere to what is allowable by law."