Expatriations Tripled Compared With Same Quarter Last Year

The IRS reported 1,758 individuals expatriating in the second quarter of 2017, more than three times as many as in the second quarter of last year.



The latest expatriations are about 246 percent higher than in the same quarter last year, when 508 U.S. individuals relinquished their citizenship, and almost 34 percent more than the total for the most recent quarter (2017-53441), ending March 31, 2016, when 1,313 U.S. individuals relinquished their citizenship.