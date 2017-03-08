CI Announces National and International Enforcement Initiatives

New IRS Criminal Investigation division Chief Donald Fort announced two significant investigation initiatives in an August 2 press call: a nationally coordinated investigations unit and a dedicated international tax enforcement group.



Fort said the nationally coordinated investigations unit is "cutting edge for CI and part of the future of IRS criminal investigation." He said it will provide a way to more effectively coordinate investigations that have nationwide impact. The unit will report to CI's frontline executives.