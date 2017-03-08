Tax Reform Must Pass Before Thanksgiving, Meadows Says

Legislators have until Thanksgiving to get tax reform legislation to the president before political pressure and an unforgiving timetable eliminate all hope of passage, House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows, R-N.C., predicted August 2.



"If we do not have a bill that we're actually debating in September that hopefully gets a vote by October, it will not get to the president's desk by Thanksgiving," Meadows said during an Americans for Prosperity discussion on tax reform in Washington. "And if it doesn't get to the president's desk by Thanksgiving . . . it isn't going to happen."