10-05-2017 | 06:14 PM

Author: Law360

Tax Court Orders Transferee To Settle $6.9M Liability Row

The U.S. Tax Court refused to allow a convicted tax evader to withdraw his own lawsuit challenging the IRS over $6.9 million in liabilities and ruled instead, in a published opinion released Thursday, that the taxpayer must reach an agre​ement with the ...read more