Budget Approvals Move Congress Closer to Tax Reform Goals

Congressional Republicans' tax reform plans are nearer fruition with the House's passage of a fiscal 2018 budget resolution the same day the Senate Budget Committee approved its own version.



The House voted 219-206 to pass its budget resolution October 5, with 18 Republicans siding with Democrats, all of whom opposed the budget. The resolution includes reconciliation instructions to produce deficit-neutral tax reform legislation along with more than $ 200 billion in mandatory spending reductions.