Lawmakers Nearing Tax Reform Markups, Brady Says

Republican lawmakers are working toward nailing down key components of the upcoming tax reform bill and getting closer to holding markups, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said October 5.



Brady said that while there are still disagreements among lawmakers on some issues, Republicans are "farther along and settled on a great number" of issues. "We're in those key weeks right now," he told reporters during a briefing.