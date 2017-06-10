IRS Agrees Reorganization Ruling on Boot Treatment Seems Odd

An IRS official acknowledged that a letter ruling regarding the treatment of boot in a taxpayer's section 368(a)(1) reorganization seems peculiar after practitioners claimed it was inconsistent with the section 356(a) gain recognition rules.



Practitioners have spent a large amount of time trying to figure out the IRS's ruling (LTR 201721014) concerning a downstream merger, said Eileen Marshall of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The treatment of the boot - the stock distribution - was confusing because it deviated from the "boot within gain" rule, she said, noting that the IRS cited that rule in section 356 and reg. section 1.356-1(a).