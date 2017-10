Alternative Standing Grounds Still Open in AICPA Appeal

During October 5 oral arguments on the American Institute of CPAs' appeal of the dismissal of its challenge to the IRS's voluntary tax return preparer program, one of the judges noted that the alternative grounds for standing have not yet been addressed and remain open.



Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg, the only judge who was on both panels regarding the AICPA's challenge, said that because the prior circuit court opinion only reached competitor standing, the other two grounds remain open.