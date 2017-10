Senate Begins Debate on Budget Resolution Allowing for Tax Reform

The Senate took a major step on the road toward tax reform October 17, voting to begin debate on a fiscal 2018 budget resolution that would set the stage for lawmakers to release tax reform legislation and fast-track its passage by year-end.



Debate kicked off after the Senate voted 50 to 47 on a motion to proceed on the resolution which includes reconciliation instructions providing for $ 1.5 trillion in tax cuts as part of tax reform.