Tax Cuts' Link to Economic Growth Is 'Proven,' Trump Claims

Invoking former President Ronald Reagan, President Trump cast himself in an October 17 speech as a modern-day version of the conservative icon - one with a vision to deliver the largest tax cut in history.



"Reagan cut taxes to unleash the economic miracle of the 1980s," Trump said in remarks to the conservative Heritage Foundation, adding, "Lower taxes mean bigger paychecks, more jobs, and stronger growth."