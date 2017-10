IRS Withdraws Proposed Estate Tax Valuation Regs

The IRS has withdrawn proposed regulations (REG-163113-02) on the estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer tax treatment of lapses of liquidation rights in family-controlled entities and on the valuation of interests in family-controlled corporations and partnerships for estate, gift, and GSTT purposes.The proposed regs, which were issued in August 2016, would have treated some lapses of liquidation rights as transfers occurring at death.