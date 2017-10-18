Assume ID Stolen, Koskinen Tells Taxpayers Before Filing Season

The IRS is not concerned about a massive new wave of taxpayer identity theft after the Equifax breach of 145.5 million Americans' personally identifiable information because so much data has already been hacked, IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said October 17.



"Our estimate has been that before that breach, information on over 100 million Americans was already in the hands of criminals," Koskinen told reporters during a press conference on the IRS security summit preparations for the upcoming tax return filing season.