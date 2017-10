Reviews of EO Hospitals Getting More In-Depth, IRS Official Says

The IRS will look more closely at whether charitable hospitals are complying with rules governing their practices, an official with the agency said October 19.



Until now, the IRS's non-contact reviews of charitable hospitals have focused on checking compliance with the statutory requirements of section 501(r), said Geoffrey Campbell, a tax law specialist in the IRS Tax-Exempt and Government Entities Division.