Tax Reform Closer as Senate Passes Budget

The Senate voted 51 to 49 the evening of October 19 to approve its fiscal 2018 budget resolution after approving several tax-related amendments, bringing passage of tax reform one step closer.



Senate Republican Whip John Cornyn of Texas, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, hailed the vote, calling it the "first step to getting us to pro-growth tax reform." And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., highlighted the opportunity in front of lawmakers during his floor remarks.