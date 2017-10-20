Ways and Means Member Tiberi to Leave Before Term Ends

House Ways and Means Committee member Patrick J. Tiberi, R-Ohio, on October 19 announced plans to resign early next year, raising doubts about whether the nine-term congressman will be in Washington long enough to advance tax reform.



"While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018," Tiberi wrote in a statement. "I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family."