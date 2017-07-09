Revenue Ruling on Executive Pay in the Works, Official Says

The IRS has a revenue ruling in the works on section 162(m) addressing situations involving a short tax year, according to Stephen LaGarde, attorney-adviser, Treasury Office of Benefits Tax Counsel.



"The revenue ruling really focuses on the circumstances in which you don't have coextensive years for SEC reporting and tax return filing," LaGarde said October 19 at a conference hosted by the National Association of Stock Plan Professionals in Washington. He noted that guidance on the issue regarding short tax years was included in the 2016-2017 priority guidance plan.