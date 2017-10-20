Eversheds Sutherland (US) is a proud Platinum sponsor of the 2017 TEI Annual Conference on October 23-25, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Eversheds Sutherland (Germany) Partner Stefan Diemer, (UK) Partner Ben Jones, and (US) Partners Ellen McElroy and Michele Borens present at the conference. Details are below.
Monday, October 23Roundtable: “Global Trends and Developments in Indirect Tax”Speaker: Stefan Diemer
Monday, October 23“Revenue Recognition and Lease Accounting”Speaker: Ellen McElroy
Tuesday, October 24Roundtable: “The Impact of Tax Reform (Non-Reform) Around the World”Speaker: Ben Jones
Tuesday, October 24 “State Tax Nexus: Traps and Pitfalls for Non-US Companies”Speaker: Michele Borens