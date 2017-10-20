Eversheds Sutherland (US) is a proud Platinum sponsor of the 2017 TEI Annual Conference on October 23-25, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Eversheds Sutherland (Germany) Partner Stefan Diemer, (UK) Partner Ben Jones, and (US) Partners Ellen McElroy and Michele Borens present at the conference. Details are below.

Monday, October 23

Roundtable: “Global Trends and Developments in Indirect Tax”

Speaker: Stefan Diemer

Monday, October 23

“Revenue Recognition and Lease Accounting”

Speaker: Ellen McElroy

Tuesday, October 24

Roundtable: “The Impact of Tax Reform (Non-Reform) Around the World”

Speaker: Ben Jones

Tuesday, October 24

“State Tax Nexus: Traps and Pitfalls for Non-US Companies”

Speaker: Michele Borens