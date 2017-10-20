 TEI Annual Conference

Eversheds Sutherland (US) is a proud Platinum sponsor of the 2017 TEI Annual Conference on October 23-25, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Eversheds Sutherland (Germany) Partner Stefan Diemer, (UK) Partner Ben Jones, and (US) Partners Ellen McElroy and Michele Borens present at the conference. Details are below. 

Monday, October 23
Roundtable: “Global Trends and Developments in Indirect Tax”
Speaker: Stefan Diemer

“Revenue Recognition and Lease Accounting”
Speaker: Ellen McElroy

Tuesday, October 24
Roundtable: “The Impact of Tax Reform (Non-Reform) Around the World”
Speaker: Ben Jones

“State Tax Nexus: Traps and Pitfalls for Non-US Companies”
Speaker: Michele Borens

View details, including registration information, here.

