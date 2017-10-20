Treasury Considering Withdrawal of Proposed Stock Basis Regs

As part of its review of proposed regulations, the government is considering whether to withdraw the 2009 stock basis regulations, Brett York, attorney-adviser, Treasury Office of Tax Legislative Counsel, said October 19. Speaking in New York at a Practising Law Institute conference on corporate tax strategies, York said Treasury is evaluating whether it could finalize the stock basis regulations (REG-143686-07) in substantially the same form and applied as broadly as the proposed regulations, or whether it should withdraw them.