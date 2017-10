Child Credit Must Be Doubled to Help Families, GOP Backers Say

The Republican tax reform bill needs to expand the child tax credit to at least $ 2,000 in order to truly benefit families, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said October 25.



Rubio, speaking at a news conference with Ivanka Trump, a special adviser to the president, said the break-even point for the child tax credit to be helpful to families is $ 1,800, and anything less will not matter.