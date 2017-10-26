IRS Hiring, Equifax Contract Dominate Oversight Hearing

IRS hiring practices that allowed four employees to return who either had been terminated, or resigned because they failed to file their federal income tax returns, dominated a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing October 25 on the tax agency's management challenges.

"It is not a management problem; it is a mismanagement problem," said Rep. Jody B. Hice, R-Ga. "It's been taking place for years. And it filters down from the top to the bottom, and infects everywhere it goes."