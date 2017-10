House Democrats Release Tax Reform Principles

Democrats will pursue expansion of some individual tax credits and the use of tax reform revenue as a down payment on increased infrastructure investment, House Ways and Means Committee ranking minority member Richard E. Neal, D-Mass, said in an October 25 statement on Democratic tax reform principles.



"We're going to go heavy on the investment side for American families," Neal said at a press conference. "And we are going to focus this, as we said from day 1, on the middle-class out."