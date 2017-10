Tax Reform Should Include Child Care Credit Expansion, Lawmakers Say

In an October 27 letter to House Ways and Means Committee leaders, Reps. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., and Stephanie N. Murphy, D-Fla., called for the inclusion of H.R. 3632 in tax reform legislation considered by the committee because an expansion of the child and dependent care tax credit "would help bring significant tax relief to families across America."