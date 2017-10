Legislative Outlook: Tax Reform Legislation to Be Revealed

House Republicans are expected to release tax reform legislation the week of October 30 after ironing out wrinkles regarding specific provisions in the coming days.



Following House approval of the Senate's fiscal 2018 budget resolution on October 26, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, announced that the GOP tax reform bill would be revealed on November 1 and that committee markup of the legislation would begin November 6.