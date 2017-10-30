Expensing Permanence Key to Corporate Reform's Impact, CEA Says

The Republican tax reform framework's corporate elements, namely a statutory rate cut and full, immediate expensing, could increase long-term GDP 3 percent to 5 percent, depending on whether expensing expires after five years, and on company expectations, the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) said October 27.



The CEA offered that finding in a new report that expanded on its previous tax reform white paper that found that the framework's corporate changes would ultimately increase average U.S. household income roughly $ 4,000 each year.