Remaining IRS Files in JFK Records Withheld

IRS documents were not included in the 2,891 documents related to former President John F. Kennedy's assassination released October 26, and no more IRS documents among those records will be released, according to the National Archives.



The National Archives told Tax Analysts October 27 that IRS documents are being withheld because of section 11(a) of the JFK Records Collection Act of 1992.