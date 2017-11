White House Still Waiting to See House Tax Package

The White House will likely throw its weight behind the House tax reform bill, but not sight unseen, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said October 31.



"As of right now, we see no reason to feel otherwise," Sanders said during an on-camera briefing when asked if President Trump would fully endorse the measure. "But until we see the details of that, I'm not going to speculate on where we are," she added.