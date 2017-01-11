Relief Provided for Hurricane Maria, California Wildfire Victims

The IRS has provided (Announcement 2017-15) relief to taxpayers who have been adversely affected by Hurricane Maria and recent wildfires in California and have retirement assets in qualified employer plans they would like to use to alleviate hardships caused by those disasters.The announcement provides that a qualified employer plan won't be treated as failing to satisfy any requirement under the code or regulations merely because the plan makes a loan or a hardship distribution for a need arising from Hurricane Maria or the California wildfires to employees and some members of their families who live or work in a covered disaster area.