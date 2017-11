Koskinen: Admitting Mistakes Should Be Part of IRS Culture

IRS employees make mistakes - and that's OK to admit, outgoing IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said.



Koskinen began his term as commissioner in December 2013, as the agency was being battered for the way it handled applications for tax-exempt status, particularly those for conservative groups.



The highly charged political atmosphere that resulted led to federal investigations, lawsuits, and steep budget cuts for the agency.