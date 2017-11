House GOP Delays Tax Bill's Release as Policy Details Emerge

The House GOP's rollout of its long-awaited tax reform bill has been pushed back a day, Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, confirmed October 31, even as details emerge on the bill's content.



In a release issued late October 31, Brady announced that the planned unveiling November 1 would be moved back a day after consulting with "President Trump and our leadership team."