Senate Tax Reform Bill Said to Be Coming Week of November 6

The Senate Finance Committee expects to release its tax reform legislation the week of November 6, Senate Finance Committee member Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., told Tax Analysts October 31, although he and other committee members said the exact date of release has not been finalized.



Toomey said the Finance Committee would probably mark up its bill after the House Ways and Means Committee finishes its work.