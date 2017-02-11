2017-2018 Maryland State Bar Association State Tax Study Group

The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) Taxation Section works to further the mutual interest of MSBA members concerned with the law relating to taxes through stimulating the interest of MSBA members and informing them in the law concerning Maryland and Federal taxation; studying proposed improvements and reforms in such laws through legislation and otherwise; and generally promoting the interests and welfare of Bar members and the public in the areas of taxation.

Throughout 2017 and 2018, Eversheds Sutherland SALT will host a live videocast of the MSBA State Tax Study Group's meetings on the third Tuesday of a month from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Eastern in our Washington, DC office (700 Sixth Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC).

Following is the 2017-2018 MSBA State Tax Study Group schedule:

November 21, 2017

Speaker Charles Zephir on "Administrative Reorganization of the Hearings and Appeals Division and Recent Cases"

Speaker Brian Oliner on "Recent and Pending Litigation; Maryland General Assembly Prognosis"

Speakers Vince Guida Jr., Bill Hammond and Jeff Comen on "Update of Cases; Recent and Pending Legislation concerning SDAT"

Speakers Denise Herndon and Brian Berg on "SDAT Reorganization; Personal Property Tax Developments"

Speaker Sam Buo on "Comptroller Business Collections and Unclaimed Property Issues"

Speakers Wally Eddelman and Sarah Dufresne on "Analysis of the Last Session of the Maryland General Assembly; Income Tax Developments"

Speakers Chris Riley, Jay Maschas, Robert Scheerer, and Kimberly Cordish on “Pending and Enacted Maryland Legislation; Developments in the Maryland Comptroller’s Office"

Members attending are required to sign in and show a photo ID at the lobby security desk, as well as check in with our reception on the 7th floor.

For questions regarding the DC simulcast, please contact DeAndre Morrow at deandremorrow@eversheds-sutherland.com.