Senate Tax Bill, Process 'About a Week Behind' House, Crapo Says

The Senate Finance Committee will produce its own tax reform package "about a week behind" the House's timetable, which is expected to begin November 2, according to a Finance Committee member.



Senate taxwriter Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, told Tax Analysts November 1 that although timing remains fluid, "the Finance Committee will develop its own bill, and my understanding is, if everybody sticks to the current plan, we move about a week behind the House in each step."