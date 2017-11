Renew Expiring ITINs Now, IRS Says

The IRS has urged (IR-2017-184) taxpayers with expiring individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) to submit their renewal applications now to avoid refund and processing delays next year.ITINs are used by people who have tax filing requirements under U.S. law but are not eligible for a Social Security number. The IRS said it has mailed more than 1 million letters to households that include an ITIN holder with middle digits 70, 71, 72 or 80.