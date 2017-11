Notice Offers Clarity on Small Employer HRAs

New IRS guidance on the requirements for providing a qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangement provides "long-awaited clarity" on the subject, practitioners say.



Marcia Wagner of the Wagner Law Group told Tax Analysts that Notice 2017-67, 2017-47 IRB 1, released October 31, addresses a number of issues affecting qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangement (QSEHRA) design.