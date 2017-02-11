Brady Hints at Temporary Corporate Rate Cut for Tax Reform

The House's top taxwriter suggested November 1 that the corporate tax cut in his forthcoming bill could be merely temporary but that he would work with his House and Senate colleagues to formulate a permanent rate cut that would comply with Senate budget rules.



Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said that Republicans still want to get to a permanent 20 percent corporate tax rate, but he thinks "it's going to take several steps through the process to achieve that. We have, as you know, in reconciliation, those awfully funny Senate Byrd rules, so that will enter in the discussion."