Equifax Stored IRS Data in Violation of Contract, Senators Say

Hacked credit agency Equifax was storing IRS data in violation of the terms of its recently terminated contract with the tax agency, according to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.



The revelation comes from a footnote in an October 31 letter from committee Chair Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and ranking minority member Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.