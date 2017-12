California Office of Tax Appeals Releases Final Draft Emergency Regulations on Rules for Tax Appeals

Under notice dated December 26, 2017, the California Office of Tax Appeals (OTA) released its Final Draft Emergency Regulations on the Rules for Tax Appeals (Emergency Regulations), which will be submitted to the Office of Administrative Law for review in the coming days.

The Emergency Regulations are largely based on the Board of Equalization’s prior Rules for Tax Appeals but contain some notable differences.





For example, the OTA is authorized to remove the precedential status of BOE opinions and designate its own opinions as precedential if the opinion establishes a new interpretation of law, resolves an apparent conflict in the law, or makes a significant contribution to the law, among other reasons.





The Emergency Regulations also outline procedures for requesting a closed hearing and/or sealed records in appeals from both the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the California Franchise Tax Board.