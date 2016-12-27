California Cities Taking Slow Approach to Exploring Potential 'Netflix Tax'

California efforts to tax online video services locally appear to be on hold following media scrutiny in the fall, but sources say the prospect of a so-called Netflix tax is far from dead.



As many as 45 cities in the state have been mulling over applying local utility user taxes (UUTs) to online streaming services for playing movies and video games. Cities currently assess UUTs on services such as cable television, and many have successfully sought voter approval for expanded ordinances that could potentially allow utility taxes to apply to streaming services as well. Residents in two cities -- Alameda and Watsonville -- approved modifications to their UUT ordinances on November 8.