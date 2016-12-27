First Marblehead Seeks U.S. Supreme Court Review of Internal Consistency Case

The First Marblehead Corp. and its subsidiary Gate Holdings Inc. have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether the Massachusetts high court properly applied external and internal consistency requirements in construing the property factor of the state's statutory apportionment formula for financial institutions.



In the petition, filed December 15, the taxpayers argue that the Massachusetts property factor for financial institutions -- as construed by the Supreme Judicial Court in First Marblehead Corp. v. Comm’r of Revenue -- gives rise to double taxation for financial institutions that outsource the servicing of their loans, and captures tax revenue rightly belonging to other jurisdictions.