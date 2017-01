Congress Members Renew Push for Federal Remote Sales Tax Legislation

U.S. lawmakers are again seeking a legislative solution to the decades-old remote sales tax issue after efforts to pass federal remote sales tax legislation failed last year; Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., House sponsor of the Marketplace Fairness Act of 2013, is working with House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, on legislation to require remote retailers to collect and remit sales and use taxes on online sales.